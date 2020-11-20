Nicki Minaj’s Long-Awaited Docuseries Is Heading to HBO Max

The moment, ladies and gentlemen. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard

Nicki Minaj is taking her talents from the radio to FREEDOM television. A six-part docuseries following her launch all the way to motherhood is coming to HBO Max. She queued up the announcement by asking her fans to play “‘moment 4 life’ starting in 5 4 3 2 1 GO!!!! Then play ‘here I am’ Then go to ‘did it on em’ After that I’ll make my announcement. Have superbass playing while u read it.” Okay, we stan an immersive experience. After getting those streams up, Minaj came back with a video announcement. “What’s up y’all it’s Onika Tanya Maraj and I’m very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO Max,” she exclaimed. “It’s gonna give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

The untitled project is directed by Michael John Warren, the director behind Minaj’s previous two documentaries on MTV. “I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Warren said in a statement. “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.” In 2018, Minaj teased a documentary following the making of her fourth studio album, Queen, with clips, including one sharing her experience in an abusive relationship. Fans have been waiting for this one ever since. The Barbz were already having a “drink, clink” to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Pink Friday, her landmark debut album. Nicki Minaj’s docuseries is coming soon to HBO Max, unless, of course, you have a Roku, in which case, you might have to wait a little longer.