Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy Team Up for Mike WiLL’s “What That Speed Bout”

Nicki Minaj, the hardest-working retiree in the business, is back yet again with a fire one-off verse. This time, she and NBA YoungBoy teamed up for Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout?!” off of his 2021 project, MICHAEL, per Pitchfork. The new mom was several months pregnant when they filmed the futuristic music video, in which mad scientist Mike WiLL engineers rap cyborgs Westworld style, so she appears as a bodiless android, keeping the focus on her flawless look and fierce bars. “Left the lot, with a big body, thick thot/ All my niggas in the spot, you could get got/ This that .40 vaccine, you could get shot/ Since you wanna be stuntin’ like a big shot,” she delivers. 2020 has been Nicki Minaj’s year. She earned her first Billboard No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix, then her second for “Trollz” with Tekashi 6ix9ine. In August, she and Ty Dolla $ign dropped “Expensive,” a month before she gave birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, a baby boy. And just last week, she had another verse on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix. If this is what slowing down looks like for Nicki Minaj, well, it’s clear where the Barbz get their energy from. Above, watch Nicki and all her sons in “What That Speed Bout?!”

