Jimmy Kimmel Awkwardly Asks Obama If He Banged After Bin Laden Died

Jimmy Kimmel had an audience with the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, so naturally he used the precious time to pry into the Obamas’ love life. Obama called in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday to talk about his new memoir, A Promised Land, which details public and private moments from his first presidency, ending with the Navy Seal operation to kill Osama bin Laden. During their convo, Kimmel first ran one of Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories past the president and then had a rumor of his own to debunk. “A personal question, I asked this question of your wife,” he started. “I interviewed her in Tacoma last year and she told me, ‘The next time I see you, I will tell you the answer, and I will tell you a story,’ but I haven’t seen her. So, on the night you did kill bin Laden, did you and Michelle make love?” For perhaps the first time, Obama was speechless, mouth open, as Kimmel explained. “When I read the book and you were talking about hearing people outside the White House chanting ‘USA, USA, USA,’ I had an image in my head,” he added, cheekily.

“I suspect that she was asleep because the truth of the matter is, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she’d be snoozing,” Obama laughed. Look, a queen needs her beauty rest! “You don’t have to make excuses, it’s okay,” Kimmel lets him off. “I experience the same thing.” But Obama keeps it real: “It’s not an excuse; it’s a lament.”