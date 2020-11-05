Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Unlike the rest of us, with our blood-shot eyes and chewed-up cuticles, Offset is actually having a really great week. First, Cardi B called off her split from the Migos rapper on Monday, opting to dismiss the divorce papers she filed on September 15, days ahead of their November 4 court date. Now, Offset will be making his feature film debut in American Sole, across from Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Camila Mendes. He’ll also select and executive produce the soundtrack of the movie, which will be produced through Kevin Hart’s production company HartBeat.

According to Deadline, the movie, written and directed by Ian Edelman, stars Davidson and Jackson as two friends drowning in college debt who “use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream.” Of course, as all good things do, their scheme goes terribly awry when “their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out.”

Offset will reportedly play a computer engineer “who becomes critical to the storyline.” So, congrats on having perhaps the single best personal week this week, Offset. Maybe the universe will go for a threefer, and your candidate will win in the end too.