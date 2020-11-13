Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, one of our premiere SNL employee/Hollywood star combo couples, have reportedly ended their relationship, nine years after they began dating in November 2011, having met at a Saturday Night Live finale party, and seven years after getting engaged around January 2013, according to People. In case you were wondering if their break-up is quarantine-induced, it doesn’t appear so; the Ted Lasso star and and the Booksmart director reportedly separated months ago, at the start of 2020.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source tells People. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority, and the heart of the family’s relationship.” Wilde and Sudeikis are parents to six-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy.