One Day at a Time Cancelled at Pop

One Day at a Time has been canceled by Pop TV, marking the second cancellation of the beloved Norman Lear reboot. The sitcom originally ran for three seasons on Netflix before its first cancellation and was revived by Pop, which is owned by ViacomCBS. The show’s fourth season, cut short due to COVID-19 filming restrictions, finished airing on Pop in June. Fans of the show need not lose hope, however, as Sony Pictures Television plans to shop it around to other networks. “I’m not sad just yet, y’all. We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight, my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love,” series producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett tweeted on Tuesday. Co-showrunner Mike Royce pointed out on Twitter that, if the show successfully manages to find a third home, it would be “the first show ever on 3 networks.” It certainly wouldn’t be the first time this series broke ground.

I'm not sad just yet, y'all. We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight, my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love. @OneDayAtATime #MoreODAAT #RepresentationMattershttps://t.co/fUIViCI0jl — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) November 24, 2020

What if #ODAAT was the first show ever on 3 networks? https://t.co/d8sJqQlTjs pic.twitter.com/MkgfBDNyuL — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) November 24, 2020