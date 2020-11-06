John ‘Ham Sandwich’ Fetterman Is Pennsylvania’s Official 2020 Election Mascot

We love this jawn piece. Photo: MSNBC

The suspense of television’s 2020 election coverage has now reached unbearable heights, but thankfully a handful of moments of levity have cut through the tension. Already we’ve been treated to the very smart and cute Steve Kornacki over at MSNBC (who talked about accidentally drawing a penis on his magic board in 2016), Anderson Cooper comparing Donald Trump to a turtle, CNN’s Bill Weir being forced to do mental math on live TV, and Twitter going all-in on memes dunking on Nevada’s dramatically slow vote-counting. Another figure who has risen to the occasion is someone we “hereby claim” as the official Pennsylvania mascot of the 2020 election: progressive politician, real-life Hulk, and Pennsylvania lieutenant governor John Fetterman.

Not worried about meddling in Pennsylvania. They’re Lt. Governor is a democrat & Goro from Mortal Kombat pic.twitter.com/7wh031EIML — Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) November 3, 2020

Not even kidding, I think if Pennsylvania’s 6’10 pro-weed Lt Governor John Fetterman were to ever run for President he’d win 400 Electoral Votes pic.twitter.com/CMv6Y4ye1z — Nick Mastropietro (@nick_mastropie) November 5, 2020

National treasure John Fetterman, the Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania who has been fielding a lot of Trump's attacks on the state is most notable for being good at his job but also

A. huge and

B. wearing the exact same shirt in almost every other photo he is in pic.twitter.com/coX0tA4nHj — G. L. DiVittorio (@ginadivittorio) November 5, 2020

Fetterman, who has essentially served as the voice of Pennsylvania Democrats on Twitter and cable-news networks over the course of the election, has been the star of several big moments so far. On November 5, Fetterman appeared on MSNBC, and when asked by Rachel Maddow how the state was doing so far, he had this to say: “Our state’s doing fantastic. We just had the largest election in our state’s history, and we did that in the middle of a pandemic, and we rolled out vote by mail for the first time in our state’s history, and we didn’t have a single major issue. The only irregularity we had was the president’s campaign rolling up in a clown car in downtown Philadelphia, having an impromptu press conference, and saying ridiculous things and making up lies.”

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman: “We just had the largest election in our state’s history...we rolled out vote by mail for the first time in our state’s history…the only irregularity we had was the president’s campaign rolling up in a clown car in downtown Philadelphia.” pic.twitter.com/YU6JEgUv6G — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 5, 2020

The following day, on November 6, Fetterman managed to one-up his “clown car” comment while on NBC. “The president can sue a ham sandwich,” he said. “He can send a thousand lawyers to Pennsylvania, but it’s not going to change … The basic fact of the matter is that every one of these ballots that’s in play right now that’s going to be counted today, throughout the rest of the day, has been lawfully received, and going to be counted, and they’re all going to skew in Joe Biden’s favor.”

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: Trump "can sue a ham sandwich" but it won't change ballots from being lawfully received and counted. pic.twitter.com/HyGZTYAYnA — The Recount (@therecount) November 6, 2020

Fetterman, who lives in western Pennsylvania just outside Pittsburgh, also expressed solidarity with Philadelphia after the state flipped blue on Friday morning by changing his display name on Twitter to some good old-fashioned Philly slang:

Standing with youse in Philly. 💯 pic.twitter.com/eHah9TZjV4 — Jawn Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 6, 2020

As if that weren’t enough, he extended the ultimate olive branch toward his fellow Pennsylvania voters in the east. If you are a Pennsylvanian, you will know how hard this statement was for Fetterman to make.

FOR TODAY ONLY:



Wawa > Sheetz



Thank YOU PHILLY 🥰 — Jawn Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 6, 2020

If you’re still not convinced of Fetterman’s greatness, behold this behind-the-scenes photo posted to Twitter by his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman:

Just a behind the scenes of that on for ya 😆🐕 pic.twitter.com/Mg81c1DFAG — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) November 6, 2020

A big thanks to Fetterman for being a delightful, hilarious, and informative presence during the chaos of all this election coverage. We will all eat scrapple tonight in your honor.

Winter- and Math- is Coming. — Jawn Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 6, 2020