Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak and Vanna White joined family and fans alike on Sunday in honoring their long-time friend and fellow game show show Alex Trebek, who passed away today at the age of 80 due to pancreatic cancer. “The death of Alex Trebek is a tremendous loss for his family, his friends, his co-workers and the millions of viewers who followed his long and illustrious career,” Sajak told People in a statement. “It was an honor for me to be a part of his professional family for nearly 40 years. His strength and courage and grace during his recent health struggles inspired countless others. Alex was truly one of a kind.”

Sajak, having joined Wheel of Fortune in 1981, and Trebek, hosting Jeopardy! since 1984, were sometimes positioned publicly as rivals, albeit friendly ones, on the TV game show stage. “Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him,” Sajak added on Twitter. “A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day.”

Sajak’s longtime costar Vanna White, who joined Wheel of Fortune in 1982, also shared her condolences. “I will cherish the many memories I have shared with Alex Trebek that date back well before either of our careers took off. I will always be in awe of the way he faced the battle he fought so valiantly, and I’m devastated to lose my longtime friend,” she told People. “My heart is with his family, friends, co-workers and fans. There will never be another Alex Trebek and he will truly be missed.”