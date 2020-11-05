The ‘Lose Yo Job’ DJs Return With Trump’s Passionate Preacher

Maybe she and God got their signals crossed. Photo: Right Wing Watch/Twitter

Y’all hear the Lord say something? ‘Cause over here, the only thing we can hear is DJ iMarkkeyz and DJ Suede’s latest meme anthem, “Victory!” based on a viral video of Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor Paula White from November 4. “I hear a sound of victory, I heard a sound of an abundance of rain, I hear a sound of victory,” she repeats in her “impassioned prayer” to secure Trump’s reelection. “The Lord says it is done!” But right when she thinks she’s made some points, the music video flashes former vice-president Joe Biden’s current 264 electoral votes and the beat goes crazy. iMarkkeyz and DJ Suede are the producers behind the pandemic’s greatest hits: iMarkkeyz’s “Coronavirus” with Cardi B and their joint hit “Lose Yo Job,” which has also never been more applicable. Although we are far from being able to call the presidential race, turning Wisconsin and Michigan blue has caused celebrations across the internet, even as the president’s calls to halt counting continue. Once again, these DJs have taken a bleak moment for American society and turned it into art, turned it into something to believe in, something to twerk to. I think we all know who the real heroes are today.