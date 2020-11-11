John Fetterman, Pennsylvania Election Icon, Loves Below Deck

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, became an icon on televisions and Twitter dashboards across the country last week. We could count on him to deliver during his TV spots, as he assured us his great state’s votes would be counted accurately and got in some jabs against President Donald Trump in the process. Now, as Pennsylvania preps for Trump’s largely baseless challenges on its ballots, we hope he can find a bit of time to unwind and watch some Below Deck. That’s right: In a new interview, Fetterman revealed to Glamour that he’s a Bravo junkie. “I can nerd out on the difference between [Below Deck] Sailing Yacht and Mediterranean,” he said. “It’s a secret shame of mine, for sure.” Fetterman added that he, his 2018 opponent, and their wives have bonded over their love for the show. Could Below Deck be what eventually unites this country? He’s not so sure. “I am taking a political risk by admitting that I enjoy Below Deck Med!” he admitted. Not here at Vulture, though.