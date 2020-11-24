Pete Davidson to Lead It’s a Wonderful Life Table Read

Pete Davidson Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has gotten us all a very unexpected Christmas gift: a table-read performance of George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life, who was played by James Stuart in the original 1946 holiday classic. According to Deadline, Davidson has signed on to star in an upcoming It’s a Wonderful Life virtual table read organized by Ed Asner. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ed Asner Family Center, Asner’s charity that works to provide mental-health support to special-needs families.

In addition to Davidson, the cast for the table read is an interesting mix of characters. Maude Apatow, who starred alongside Davidson in The King of Staten Island, will play Violet Bick, and the rest of the announced cast includes Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Mia Farrow, Bill Pullman, Michael Shannon, Ed Begley Jr., B.D. Wong, Diedrich Bader, Richard Kind, and Asner. The table read will take place Sunday, December 13, at 5 p.m. PT, and tickets are available here. Only Davidson’s and Apatow’s roles have been revealed, so if you’re curious who will play Clarence and convince Davidson that life is worth living, you might just have to go ahead and purchase a ticket.