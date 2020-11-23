Pharrell Does an Excellent Naomi Campbell Impression

Take notes, y’all: The maestro is teaching. Pharrell Williams is finally letting us in on what has kept him looking so youthful at the age of 47. And while the answer could simply be his enormous wealth, the music producer broke down the basic steps of his morning routine for Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” YouTube series. In the video, he shares vital skin-care tips some men may not have caught on to yet, like the importance of SPF and exfoliation, while promoting his new gender-neutral skin-care brand, Humanrace Wellness. He also shares a beauty secret from another ageless celebrity, Naomi Campbell: “Naomi used to say it all the time,” he says, before slipping into a posh Naomi Campbell impression. “Like, Pharrell, when you wash your face, you go upward, not downward. Gravity.” And in that moment, God, a.k.a. Naomi Campbell, created gravity, allowing the universe to coalesce. Pharrell is the one with all the hype around his skin, but he gives all the credit to his female friends and girlfriends. “I’m a man,” he shrugs. “Who’s gonna tell me [about skin care] except the beautiful women that have been in my life?” Ladies, send this to the man who keeps using your good moisturizer and thank Pharrell later.

