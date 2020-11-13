covers

Phoebe Bridgers Keeps Her Promise, Drops ‘Iris’ Cover

Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Elections have consequences. Sometimes you vote out a fascist, and sometimes you get a cover of a late-’90s pop-rock hit too. After Donald Trump’s resounding defeat at the polls last week, some musicians made some promises. Jason Isbell said he’d record a whole album of Georgia-related covers, which we cannot wait to hear. But for now, another has delivered above and beyond on their promise: Phoebe Bridgers has covered the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” as she tweeted she would. And not just that, she collaborated with pop singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers on it. Proceeds from the pay-what-you-can cover will benefit Stacey Abrams’s Georgia-based voting-rights group Fair Fight — but act fast, because it’s only available on Bandcamp for today, November 13. Like the song says, you don’t want to miss it tonight.

