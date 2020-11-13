Elections have consequences. Sometimes you vote out a fascist, and sometimes you get a cover of a late-’90s pop-rock hit too. After Donald Trump’s resounding defeat at the polls last week, some musicians made some promises. Jason Isbell said he’d record a whole album of Georgia-related covers, which we cannot wait to hear. But for now, another has delivered above and beyond on their promise: Phoebe Bridgers has covered the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” as she tweeted she would. And not just that, she collaborated with pop singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers on it. Proceeds from the pay-what-you-can cover will benefit Stacey Abrams’s Georgia-based voting-rights group Fair Fight — but act fast, because it’s only available on Bandcamp for today, November 13. Like the song says, you don’t want to miss it tonight.
Phoebe Bridgers Keeps Her Promise, Drops ‘Iris’ Cover
Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images