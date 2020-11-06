Barbz and Arianators, Pop Crave Has Called the Election

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steve Kornacki works hard, but Pop Crave works harder. In between dispelling Ariana Grande fan rumors and confirming a new Dua Lipa album (and the dozens of Selena Gomez fancams inexplicably in the replies to every tweet), the newsroom of choice for people with taste has run the numbers and called the election. “BREAKING: Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States,” the account tweeted Friday morning. Our long national nightmare is over! Pop Crave has healed the soul of a broken nation of stans. We may now resume running up Positions’ plays to keep it at No. 1, our nightly stream of folklore, and patiently waiting for a new episode of Queen Radio.

We now go live to Deux Moi, which has eyes on Pennsylvania’s ballot count, or something.