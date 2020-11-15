Photo: Marvel

While modern technology hypothetically enables the industry to recreate late performers and insert them into movies, both filmmakers and fans alike have historically cringed when presented with a fully CGI version of a once-living star. So, in case you’ve been experiencing a low-level dread thinking about Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther 2, don’t worry. According to Deadline, Black Panther executive producer Victoria Alonso reassures movie-goers that the late, great Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August, will not be making an on-screen appearance as a digital double in the upcoming sequel from director and writer Ryan Coogler, currently scheduled for release in May 2022.

“No,” Alonso, who serves as executive vice president of production at Marvel Studios, told Argentinian newspaper Clarín. “There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest. Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the five years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”

“I know that sometimes in productions, two or three months go by and we say that too much time has passed,” she continued. “But it’s not too much time. We have to really think about what we’re going to do next and how, and decide how we’re going to honor the franchise.