Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

While we had assumed all television reporters, commentators, and personalities were being kept in their studios around-the-clock since Monday, sleeping on a soft bed of wood shavings and drinking from a giant water bottle mounted to the wall, hamster-style, it seems they have at least some contact with the outside world. Unfortunately for Rachel Maddow, one of those contacts has tested positive for coronavirus, meaning the MSNBC anchor now has to step away from covering the still-ongoing presidential election and stay home just in case, though she has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 so far.

“Everything happens, all at once,” Maddow wrote in a statement posted to Twitter Friday evening. “I have had a closet contact test positive for COVID - I’ve tested negative thus far but will be at home quarantining ’til it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.”

“You will be in good hands tonight with Nicolle and Joy and Brian and the Great and Good Mr. Kornacki and the whole MSNBC crew,” she continues. “See you soon! Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us.” So, what are the chances Rachel Maddow will take this opportunity to completely tune out and take a break from non-stop election coverage? Yeah, we didn’t think so either.