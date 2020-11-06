Rapper King Von Killed in Atlanta Shooting

The fast-rising Chicago star was 26. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

King Von, an up-and-comer in the Chicago drill scene, has died after being involved in a shooting in Atlanta on Thursday morning, November 6; he was 26. The Atlanta Police Department tells Vulture that three people were killed and three injured in a shooting outside Monaco Hookah Lounge. The shooting allegedly escalated from an argument between two groups, which prompted one of two off-duty, uniformed police officers working security outside the lounge and an on-duty officer on patrol nearby to intervene. APD says “shots were fired during the encounter,” but add that the officers were not injured. According to police, paramedics took three suspects to the hospital, three others went to the hospital on their own, and two more suspects were detained at the scene.

Multiple outlets report that Von died from his injuries later in the morning; the police department previously told outlets two individuals died. (APD added, “the identities of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”) DJ Akademiks tweeted that he spoke to Von’s manager, who was also recovering from being shot, and confirmed that Von died. Former HipHopDX editor Justin Hunte also tweeted he “received tragic confirmation” of Von’s death. Von collaborator Chopsquad DJ posted a tribute to Instagram. “RIP my Bestfriend,” he wrote. “Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao.” Outlets including the No Jumper podcast speculate that the shooting involved a dispute between Von and Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo.

It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away. I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it. 😢 RIP King Von — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 6, 2020

Before his death, King Von was on the verge of a breakout, having released his third album, Welcome to O’Block, just last week. He began rapping when he was in jail on a murder charge at 19, he told Billboard; those charges were dropped. His childhood friend Lil Durk signed him to his label Only the Family and has frequently collaborated with Von. (The two were charged with attempted murder, among other charges, for a June 2019 incident in Atlanta.) Welcome to O’Block was Von’s second album of 2020, after LeVon James. In a review of Welcome, Stereogum wrote, “He’s got a real shot at becoming great. It’s been a long time since a rap storyteller showed this much promise.”

Update, 2 p.m ET.: Atlanta Police Department confirms King Von, a.k.a. Dayvon Bennett, was one of the individuals killed at the shooting. “At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting,” police said in a statement. APD also said it could not find Von at the scene; he arrived at the hospital on his own.

Reporting by Victoria Bekiempis.

This post contains breaking news and will be updated accordingly.