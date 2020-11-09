Enjoy the Mental Image of RHOP’s Ray Huger Role-playing As a Sexy Zorro

Of all the trash Househusbands on Real Housewives of Potomac, Ray Huger is far from the most trash, because Michael Darby exists. Sure, Huger seems to have an aversion to telling his wife “I love you,” but Ray and Karen have a spicier love life than we give them credit for. On the November 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, La Grand Dame put on her best readers to play a zhuzhed-up version of two truths and a lie with Cohen and guest Dulcé Sloan, and she started it off with a doozy: “Ray and I have role-played in the bedroom to spice things up. He was Zorro and I was a damsel in distress.” It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s seen one of the Hugers’ themed parties that of course this was a true statement, but even so: 75-year-old walking definition of “over it” Ray Huger role-playing as a sexy Zorro is the mental image we need to get through this week. And if you want to know the secret to Karen’s ageless beauty, she also tells Andy and Dulcé that she Weedwacks her nose hairs on the reg. That’s class.

Related