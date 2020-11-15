Rick Moranis Attacked on the Street by 2020’s Worst Villain

Who would ever hurt this man? Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

A crime against Rick Moranis is a crime against humanity. The 67-year-old actor has been through so much already, and he has done nothing but lie low and bust ghosts. Moranis made a whole career out of being extremely unassuming, but on October 1 at 7:24 a.m. he was physically attacked in broad daylight on the street in New York’s Upper West Side. The NYPD confirmed to CBS-WLNY that Moranis “went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip” after a man punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground. He “later visited the precinct to report the crime.” The NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter account posted surveillance footage of the violent attack, and the perpetrator has not yet been identified. The guy sure looks like plant food to me.

Update, October 5, 1:45 p.m.: The NYPD is offering a reward “up to $2,500” for information regarding Rick Moranis’s assailant. On October 2, the New York Post reported seeing NYPD officers putting up Crime Stoppers fliers with a high-resolution image of the attacker around the Upper West Side.

Update, November 15, 1:00 a.m.: The NYPD has arrested a suspect in the assault on Rick Moranis. The New York Post reports that 35-year-old Marquis Ventura was arrested on Saturday night for the assault on Moranis. Ventura reportedly has two other open stranger-assault cases against him.