Out-of-work actor Ricky Schroder contributed to the $2 million bail releasing Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse from custody, according to tweets made by Rittenhouse’s attorney on Friday, November 20. Attorney L. Lin Wood, who is active on far-right favorite social-media platform Parler, tweeted, “KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL. God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top.” Wood tagged the wrong Ricky Schroder and tweeted a correction. Ricky Schroder’s real Twitter account has only one tweet, posted yesterday, in which he says that he, too, has moved over to Parler. Mike Lindell is the MyPillow guy and an avid Trump supporter.

Wood also tweeted a photo of Rittenhouse smiling with Schroder and attorney John Pierce, who is giving a thumbs up. The tweet says, “FREE AT LAST!!!”

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two unarmed people at the Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests against the police killing of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse’s attorney Wood previously represented Richard Jewell, the gun-toting McCloskey couple from St. Louis, and recently tried to invalidate absentee ballots in Georgia in a suit the Secretary of State’s office called “baseless” and “silly.” Sources told TMZ that “Schroder contributed $150,000 to the bail fund.” Of all the things to donate your Silver Spoons residuals to.