Rihanna Is In No Rush, Demands Every Vote Be Counted

Photo: Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Election Night has come and gone, and despite Trump’s efforts, votes are still being tallied as mail-in ballots around the country continue to be counted. While the country impatiently awaits the results, Rihanna took to social media to remind the masses that we’ve got plenty of time and there’s no need to rush the process. “Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We’ll 👏🏿 Wait,” tweeted the superstar on Wednesday evening. She doubled down on the message, posting six photos on Instagram that when combined wrote out the sentence “Count Every Vote We’ll Wait” on her grid with a period at the end for good measure. Rihanna is no stranger to making people wait. When she’s not running Fenty Beauty, her full time side hustle involves teasing and trolling her fans every few months with the potential release of R9, her highly anticipated follow up to 2016’s Anti, who’s release date is still unknown. Truly, no one knows better than a Rihanna fan that patience is a virtue, and if the Navy has to wait four-plus years for a new Rihanna album than the nation can wait 2-plus days for the election results. If Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Queen of Patience, says we’re gonna to wait for all the votes to be counted, then we’re gonna wait for all the votes to be counted. Period.

RIHANNA HAS SPOKEN pic.twitter.com/ZOBmUEiljq — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 4, 2020

Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We’ll 👏🏿 Wait . — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2020