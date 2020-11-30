Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

2020 might be a year unlike any other, but no matter the cant of our ever-shifting reality, one thing remains the same: cuffing season is upon us. Despite what our crackerjack reporting might have suggested earlier this year, People now reports that Rihanna is, allegedly, to the best of our knowledge, no longer single, now that she’s dating long-time friend and one-time opener, A$AP Rocky, who the singer was seen dining with at New York’s Beatrice Inn this weekend.

In reality, the news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Per US Weekly, Rihanna and boyfriend Hassan Jameel broke up at the beginning of the year, and soon after, she was rumored to be spending time with the “Fashion Killa” rapper in late January, back when celebrity couples could hypothetically be spotted out and about. (Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas excluded.)

Moreover, only a fool could watch Rihanna and A$AP Rocky interview each other for GQ and Vogue in August without suspecting something romantic was afoot, even if their couple-ish content was in service of her Fenty Skin campaign. After all, it is still a pandemic. Aren’t we all looking at the opening act of our 2013 Diamonds World Tour with fresh eyes? Fresh eyes that want to date someone who we know and, more importantly, who is already safely in our quarantine bubble?