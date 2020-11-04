Savannah Guthrie Interrupts Trump’s ‘Not True’ Speech

NBC News cuts off Trump. Savannah Guthrie: “We’ve got to dip in here because there’ve been several statements that are just frankly not true.” pic.twitter.com/4cUCqqMRR8 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) November 4, 2020

While Steve Kornacki’s big board began drifting into dreamland over at MSNBC, Savannah Guthrie rang in NBC’s 2 a.m. election hour with a little bit of spice: During President Trump’s honk-less election night speech at the White House, Guthrie cut into and silenced the president’s political ramblings for about a minute of air-time, as Trump falsely claimed that he had already secured a victory in Georgia and Michigan, despite the states only counting about 91 percent and 71 percent of its total ballots, respectively, and not announcing official results. “We’ve got to dip in here because there’ve been several statements that are just frankly not true,” Guthrie cooly said. “The president going through some of the states, stating that he’s prevailing in some of those states … the fact of the matter is those states have not come close to counting all of those votes.” We know it, you know it, Stephen Colbert knows it, and, shockingly, so does Kanye West.