Apparently Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have quacked the formula for a Darkwing Duck reboot, according to Variety. The pair reportedly join James Weaver and Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures for the project, which is reportedly in “early development” over at Disney+. The original series, created by Tad Stones, ran on Disney Channel and ABC, as well as in syndication, from 1991 to 1992, airing three seasons and 91 episodes in total.

The original series joins its fellow duck-focused animated predecessor, 1987’s DuckTales, into remake territory, with a DuckTales reboot premiering August 2017 on Disney XD. Variety reports the Darkwing Duck reboot currently does not have a writer attached to the project, but with an idea like “megalomaniacal vigilante superhero duck fights crime alongside his 9-year-old daughter,” somebody should be able to just wing it.