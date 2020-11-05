Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have steadily been taking all the steps couples do to make things more serious. They’ve recorded songs together. They’ve made out in public. They’ve locked themselves in the same house during a global pandemic, with pap walks holding empty coffee mugs as their only contact to the outside world. One of them has appeared in a documentary about how hard it is to be the other. And now, they’ve gotten a dog together. The pair introduced Tarzan Mendes-Cabello to the world amid this otherwise quiet news cycle, making the rest of us jealous that we can’t spend these anxious times with a cute dog (and sure, a cute boyfriend who plays with said dog wouldn’t hurt either). “During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too,” Cabello wrote on Instagram on November 4. She went on to address the pending presidential election, adding, “Remember: regardless of the outcome, WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. the fight for BEING the society we want to see. That continues after this outcome is decided.” But back to the puppy: Does this mean we’re in for a new round of pap walks soon? We guess we’ll allow it, for Tarzan.
Shawn and Camila Take the Next Step of Quarantining Together and Get a Puppy
