Shawn Mendes Surprise-Dropped a Second Movie This Week

Photo: Netflix

As if his album documentary In Wonder, which hit Netflix November 23, wasn’t already the most, Shawn Mendes surprised fans two days later with a second film. Also on Netflix, Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert documents 2019’s Shawn Mendes: The Tour, specifically the final stop at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. And not only was the show his homecoming, it was Mendes’s largest crowd yet, topping out around 55,000 according to a Billboard review at the time. “Wanted to give you guys something as a thank you for all of the love on the doc,” Mendes tweeted. “I know we all miss live shows so much right now so tonight we’re releasing #LiveInConcert, the full concert film from the Rogers Centre show.” The film even has a few surprises, from Mendes’s short hair (bring it back!) to an early appearance by girlfriend Camila Cabello to duet “Señorita” (but sadly not the superior “I Know What You Did Last Summer”). We may not get a Wonder arena tour anytime soon, but this should hold his fans over, right?