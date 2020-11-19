Sia Made a Movie Called Music (and an Album Too)

When it comes to music, we’d call Sia an authority: She has the hits and the voice to back them up, even if she does confuse Nicki Minaj for Cardi B. So if anyone’s going to make a movie called Music, why not Sia? The singer-songwriter released the first look at her long-in-the-making project today, which she directed and co-wrote with children’s book author Dallas Clayton. The movie focuses on Music, a teenager with special needs who, well, loves music. She’s played by Sia’s longtime collaborator Maddie Ziegler, in her first film starring role. Kate Hudson plays Music’s half-sister and guardian Zu, a former drug dealer, and Leslie Odom Jr. plays her friend Ebo.

No word on an onscreen appearance from Sia yet, but she did pen the entire soundtrack as well. Previously released songs “Together” and “Courage to Change” will be featured in some of the film’s musical sequences, as will new song “Hey Boy,” out today. Along with a cast recording, Sia will turn the songs into her own eighth album, Music: Songs From and Inspired by the Motion Picture, which also features songs inspired by the film, like recent single “Saved My Life.” Sia’s album will be out February 12, while Music — billed as “a cinematic experience” — is set for a limited IMAX release also in February 2021, pandemic be damned.