Snapchat Is Giving Out Cash for Viral Snaps

Photo: Snapchat

Look, a job you’re actually qualified for! Snapchat has a money-making opportunity for us all. The app is launching a new feature called “Spotlight” which will highlight viral public snaps. To encourage you to post them on there, instead of hopping over to TikTok, Snapchat will pay actual money to those who make it to the Spotlight page. According to a report from Buzzfeed, Snapchat is dedicating $1 million per day for the rest of the year to normal people with popular videos. Spotlight will be curated by a human-moderated algorithm, based on how many faves it gets, if it’s shared, or if it’s skipped. Payment is determined by success. More views means more money, though it’s unclear how it will be paid out. A spokesperson for Snapchat told Buzzfeed the top payments will be a significant portion of the budget, as the minimum payment is $250. Only those 16 and older in the United States are qualified, but Spotlight is available on the fifth tab of the app in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France beginning today.

Snapchat is basically buying its way into discoverable content. Unlike Instagram, TikTok, or even YouTube, there’s currently no way to explore other content from strangers on the app, aside from the Snap Map. Snapchat’s TikTok dupe comes as Instagram launches its own, Reels, and Twitter debuts its “Fleets,” which are essentially Stories, which we all know Instagram copied from Snapchat in 2016 (along with filters). Snapchat also seems to be taking a page from Cash App, who has been partnering with celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott to straight-up give cash away to everyday people. Making money on Snapchat is now the second most valuable thing you can do on the app. Checking out Vulture’s Story is priceless.