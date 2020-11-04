The Foo Fighters to Join Dave Chappelle for Postelection SNL Episode

The Foo Fighters Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The results of the presidential election are still up in the air, but Saturday Night Live is moving forward with this weekend’s first postelection episode, and now it has a musical guest locked in. The NBC show confirmed Wednesday that the Foo Fighters have signed on to perform on the November 7 episode, joining previously announced host Dave Chappelle. The band, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, put the release of their new album on hold earlier this year due to the coronavirus — not to mention the extra time that Dave Grohl devoted to getting destroyed in drum battles by 10-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell. (Relatedly, we’d love an SNL episode hosted by Grohl with Bushell as the musical guest. At least consider it, NBC.) The Foo Fighters previously served as SNL musical guests seven times from 1995–2017; they also played alongside Mick Jagger during his double duty episode in 2012.

As for Chappelle, Saturday will mark his second time hosting SNL. He previously hosted SNL right after the last presidential election in November 2016, in which he told viewers during his monologue that he was “going to give [Trump] a chance.” Let’s see if the upcoming SNL episode will mark the second Chappelle monologue that the comedian will later apologize for.