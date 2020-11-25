SNL Taps Timothée Chalamet, Jason Bateman, and Kristen Wiig to Host

Behold the final SNL hosts of 2020. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

Saturday Night Live has lined up three more hosts and musical guests to close out the bonkers year that was 2020. The NBC show, which is currently on hiatus since Dave Chappelle’s post-election hosting gig, will return on December 5, when Jason Bateman will host for the second time. Joining Bateman as musical guest is an interesting pick: Morgan Wallen, who was originally slated to appear as musical guest for Bill Burr’s episode but was dropped and replaced with Jack White after social-media posts circulated of the country singer partying without a mask. (When he apologized on October 7, Wallen noted that he spoke with Lorne Michaels about his canceled booking, adding that Michaels assured him that SNL would “find another time to make this up.” Sounds like that worked out.)

Following Bateman’s episode, The French Dispatch and Dune star Timothée Chalamet will make his SNL hosting debut on December 12, where he’ll be joined by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band making their third SNL appearance as musical guest. After that, SNL’s Christmas episode on December 19 will feature returning host and cast member Kristen Wiig (it will mark her fourth hosting stint) alongside Dua Lipa, who previously served as musical guest in 2018. She was also slated to perform in March alongside then-scheduled host John Krasinski, but the episode was canceled due to COVID. Here’s hoping a similar fate doesn’t await any of next month’s hosts.

