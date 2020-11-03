Photo: 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images

2 Chainz might have guested on the remix of Kanye West’s defecto campaign theme song “Nah Nah Nah” last month, but on Monday, he threw the weight of his rhymes behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during former President Barack Obama’s rally to support his former VP ahead of Tuesday’s election.

“I think this next administration that I support, which is Biden/Harris, they offer something different,” the rapper said after taking the stage (which you can see at the two-hour mark in this video of the rally) before launching into his song “I’m Different.” “I speak on being different. I speak on embracing being different. And without further ado, ‘I’m Different.’” Okay, so 2 Chainz is better at performing than making segues, but based on his tweets, he still considered the event a success.

"Mannnnnnnnnn some of yal know how jelly I been over the years not meeting Obama, but that is now history and something to scratch off my bucket list," he tweeted alongside a photo taken with the former POTUS. "#VOTE."

We’re assuming Kanye won’t be too upset to find out 2 Chainz switched horses mid-race. In fact, it’s like 2 Chainz himself rapped about Yeezy: “That’s a grown man/I can’t tell him what he can and can’t say/Never been a Yes Man/So I don’t feel like I have to explain.”