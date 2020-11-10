Stacey Abrams Knows Who Buffy’s True Love Is

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Quick, do Rory’s trio of boyfriends next. After the historic triumph of turning her home state blue for the presidential election, Stacey Abrams took time out of her busy schedule of calling President Trump an “orange menace of putrescence” to reheat an eternal Buffy the Vampire Slayer fandom debate: Who was the best guy for Buffy? The hardest-working man on television, or the British one with the platinum hair? “To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power,” she responded to an inquiring fan on Twitter. “Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power.” Abrams has previously drawn parallels to Buffy while discussing America’s political climate, saying in 2019 that new activists are just like the iconic character. “We have a whole universe of potentials. We’ve got a nation of potentials, many of whom are being activated right now,” she explained at the time. “This political moment has activated people who for years wanted to do more and wanted to say more, but didn’t think they were ready to be called. We now know they’ve been called.” Given Georgia’s results, we have to agree.