Stranger Things Season 4 Adds 8 New Cast Members

Getting reports that great hair was a cast requirement. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Strangers are joining the beloved cast of Stranger Things, but, don’t worry, you might recognize one or two. The highly anticipated fourth season of the Duffer brothers’ Netflix series has added four series regulars as well as four recurring actors, per Variety. Jamie Campbell Bower (Caius from Twilight: New Moon, ladies) joins as Peter Mallard, a “caring” orderly working at a psychiatric hospital. Eduardo Franco, lovestruck Theo in Booksmart, will play pizza boy and stoner Argyle, Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Joseph Quinn (Game of Thrones) plays Eddie Munson, a metalhead in charge of Hawkins High’s official D&D club who finds himself at “the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery.” Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, plays Victor Creel a disturbed man imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a murder in the 1950s. The recurring cast members are Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) as Dmitri, a Russian guard who befriends our guy Hopper, Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands) as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, who thinks he can purge Hawkins of its evil, Mason Dye (Bosch) as Jason Carver, the Troy Bolton of Hawkins High, and Nikola Djuricko (Genius) as Yuri, an eccentric Russian smuggler.

Production on season four of Stranger Things was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but just restarted last month. So far, all we have is a teaser confirming Hopper (David Harbour) is alive and, well, a prisoner in the Soviet Union. Everyone pray to the Demogorgon that this cast announcement means we’re a little closer to seeing baldheaded, prison-hardened Hopper on Netflix.