Did Beyoncé Herself Commission Tabria Majors’s Halloween Masterpiece?

Beyoncé in “Crazy in Love” or Tabria Majors for Beylloween? We can’t tell. Photo: Tabria Majors/Instagram

Hope you enjoyed your last Halloween, because after Tabria Majors was done with it, we’ll be celebrating a totally new holiday next year. While Queen Bey was tending to her beehives, model Majors made a ten-minute Halloween video tribute re-creating iconic Beyoncé music videos and performances. “I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much — BEYONCE!” she wrote on Instagram. Majors’s video followed Beyoncé through the eras, with detailed re-creations of the music videos for “Crazy in Love,” “Déjà Vu,” “Single Ladies,” “Countdown,” “Partition,” and “Formation,” along with “ALREADY” from this year’s Black Is King and the “Everybody Mad” interlude from Beychella. And Majors’s tribute doesn’t just have the outfits; there are sets, choreography, backup dancers — the works. It’s called production value, look it up.

“I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself,” Majors continued, thanking “the real MVP” of the performance, her choreographer Kany Diabaté. She also thanked her director, Matt Alves, who appears multiple times throughout the video and even tries out some Beyoncé choreography of his own at the end. The performance got a stamp of approval from Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure, who commented, “Sooooooo goood.” So you know what that means: Halloween is canceled, and it’s all Beylloween from now on. Start picking your looks for next year, and maybe get your hands on a Lemonade coat before they start flying off the shelves.