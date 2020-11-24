Taylor Swift to Drop folklore Concert Film Tonight Now That It’s Cardigan Season

Taylor Swift has brought her boys Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner together to make us cry in folklore: the long pond studio sessions, a quarantine concert film. “Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement,” she tweeted Wednesday morning along with the trailer. Since Swift can’t take folklore on tour, and since she made the whole thing with Bleachers’ Antonoff and the National’s Dessner remotely, they decided to meet up and bring Disney+ along. “We got together at Long Pond Studios and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it,” Swift said on Good Morning America Wednesday. As if this weren’t already too good to be true, there’s also a guest appearance by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, who duets with Swift on “exile.” Taylor Swift is currently rerecording her masters — all of her albums up to Lover — which nemesis Scooter Braun recently sold to an investment fund for over $300 million. Stans, be warned. The next time your fave tweets “not a lot going on at the moment,” they may have a whole documentary in the works. folklore: the long pond studio sessions premieres on Disney+ tonight at midnight PT.

