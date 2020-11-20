Past Wipeout competitors taking part in Wipeout Season 7, Episode 7 “Bachelors vs. Bachelorettes” Photo: Mike Weaver/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

On Friday, TMZ reported that a male contestant on the competition game show Wipeout has died after taking part in the series’s obstacle course during filming this week. The competitor allegedly experienced chest pains before going into cardiac arrest. He was treated by on-set medics until paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away.

A spokesperson for TBS confirmed the death in a statement to CNN. “We are devastated to have learned of his passing, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” they said. The show’s production company also released a statement Friday. Said Endemol Shine North America, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

As CNN and TMZ note, potential Wipeout contestants must undergo a medical exam prior to taking part in the show. In 2009, another Wipeout contestant, Tom Sparks, died of an apparent stroke, allegedly related to an undisclosed preexisting condition, after taking part in the obstacle course.

TBS announced in September that Wipeout would return, after airing on ABC from 2008 to 2014, with John Cena and Nicole Byer serving as its new hosts, and Camile Kostek as its new on-course presenter. Production on the series was paused Thursday and Friday, and will reportedly resume following a preplanned Thanksgiving hiatus.