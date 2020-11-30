Ted Danson Is the New Eric Garcetti in NBC’s Mr. Mayor Trailer

Looks like Michael’s goal of becoming a human has taken the filibuster route. In the first trailer for NBC and Tina Fey’s new sitcom, Mr. Mayor, Ted Danson plays a wealthy businessman who decides to run for Los Angeles mayoral glory in an ill-fated attempt to win the respect of his teenage daughter. When he assumes office, though, the teen is less than impressed that they have to move into a “gross old mayor house” and get mistaken for a married couple (ew) all the time — all while he tries to acclimate to the job with his “robot police force” ideas. (Interestingly, the show was originally written for Alec Baldwin to reprise his 30 Rock character, Jack Donaghy, as mayor of New York City. Contract negotiations fell through, though, and Fey retooled the script for Danson.) Holly Hunter is also there as a liberal councilwoman obsessed with the city’s coyote population, and the sparks between her and Danson are hot. The series will premiere on January 7.

