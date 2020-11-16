Meet Tekashi Before the Tattoos in the 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez Trailer

Before he dubbed himself the king of New York, Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez, was just another one of the city’s lowly subjects, hustling to get by, and Hulu’s new documentary, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, is gonna tell you all about him. The investigative film draws on the people who knew him before the face tattoos, before the rainbow lace fronts, and before he became infamous for snitching on his associates in the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang he used for protection and clout. “The more he became 6ix9ine, the more he became obsessed with attention,” one interviewee says in the trailer. Director Vikram Gandhi (Kumaré, Barry) explored Danny Hernandez’s old Brooklyn neighborhood in order to look at Tekashi69’s explosive career thus far. “When I realized 69 lived near me in Brooklyn — and that I’d frequented the bodega he used to work at — I hit up his manager to talk about making this documentary; I never heard back,” Gandhi said in a statement. Well, that’s because Tekashi69 is talking to a different doc, Showtime’s Supervillain. But that three-part docuseries doesn’t debut until early 2021, so if this is your thing, you can start with 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez on Hulu now.

