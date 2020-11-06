Clare Crawley Wants to Know Who Hurt You

If Clare Crawley was reincarnated as a jacket, it would be a certain green parka from Zara to match her new diamond sparkler. Making their first public appearance as a couple since their quickie engagement on The Bachelorette, Crawley and Dale Moss beamed into Good Morning America to assert that they didn’t have an unfairly horny advantage going into the season, even if she did have some biases. But whatever. Crawley doesn’t care if you believe her or not, and your dumb memes aren’t going to change that. “If you care enough to go on my social media, go on his social media, take the time to write things out and spread hate, it just really says kind of what’s going internally on with them, if you’re coming from a place of anger, a place of hate,” she said. “So, for me, I just want to send them nothing but love.”

However, Crawley admitted that doomscrolling has affected her psyche — especially given the rapturous fan response to Tayshia Adams becoming her mid-season replacement. “I’d be lying if I said it’s been easy, because I’m human, and the things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened and genuinely happened, it just blows my mind,” she added to her detractors. “I just honestly want to send them love, because I think hurt people hurt people.” Not to be a devil’s advocate, but if Michael Stipe taught us anything, it’s that everybody hurts.