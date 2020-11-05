Patiently Wait for the Nevada Results With These Very Impatient Memes

Nevada, girl, if you don’t hurry up. The internet is so tired of waiting for presidential election results from the great state of Nevada that they’ve resorted to memes, threats, and straight up volunteering to come count them themselves, the patriots that they are. As of Election Night, the race between President Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden was too close to call in Nevada, and election officials said they wouldn’t announce updated results until Thursday morning which is … now. In the spirit of community, democracy, and impatience, Twitter users mined Nevada’s desert mountains for the most ridiculous memes, and we rounded ’em up.
*blinks twice*
Ugh, don’t make us think about the indefinitely delayed Lizzie McGuire reboot. It’s too much.
Would it be surprising if every ballot got wined and dined at the Trump Hotel and Casino Las Vegas?
Sorry, counters, but that’s how it feels.
Schrodinger’s ballots.
Aaaaaaaand done.
At least they’re having fun in this scenario.
Always trying to be extra.
Nevada is also the friend who says they’re “five minutes away” but won’t show up for another hour.
How do you think we’re doing?