Patiently Wait for the Nevada Results With These Very Impatient Memes

Brian McKnight didn’t ask for this, but here he is. Photo: Liz Jenkins/Twitter

Nevada, girl, if you don’t hurry up. The internet is so tired of waiting for presidential election results from the great state of Nevada that they’ve resorted to memes, threats, and straight up volunteering to come count them themselves, the patriots that they are. As of Election Night, the race between President Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden was too close to call in Nevada, and election officials said they wouldn’t announce updated results until Thursday morning which is … now. In the spirit of community, democracy, and impatience, Twitter users mined Nevada’s desert mountains for the most ridiculous memes, and we rounded ’em up.

Nevada and Georgia waiting for each other to finish counting ballots pic.twitter.com/guIOeoy9TR — j🦃ey (@joeba_fettt) November 5, 2020

*blinks twice*

Nevada while the entire country sits on the edge of their seat pic.twitter.com/qUR3xSW46d — Allie 🏳️‍🌈 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@taybeautifulll) November 5, 2020

Ugh, don’t make us think about the indefinitely delayed Lizzie McGuire reboot. It’s too much.

Nevada ballot-counting memes are pretty much the only thing sustaining me at this point https://t.co/TR7nD5S49v — Samhita (@TheSamhita) November 5, 2020

Would it be surprising if every ballot got wined and dined at the Trump Hotel and Casino Las Vegas?

this the mf counting the votes in Nevada rn😭 pic.twitter.com/T63KfIPIF4 — alan 💫 (@drinkablesprite) November 4, 2020

Sorry, counters, but that’s how it feels.

Schrodinger’s ballots.

Nevada after counting 1 vote pic.twitter.com/6ZqSinNc5G — Mario (@OhMarioT) November 5, 2020

Aaaaaaaand done.

Nevada poll workers opening each ballot pic.twitter.com/CRZ96gfynK — Bird 🦉 (@BirdExecutive) November 5, 2020

At least they’re having fun in this scenario.

Always trying to be extra.

every friend group has a Nevada (someone who shows up late and is like "this is just how I am") — Karen Chee (@karencheee) November 5, 2020

Nevada is also the friend who says they’re “five minutes away” but won’t show up for another hour.

arizona and nevada waking up knowing they taking too damn long pic.twitter.com/RKJ6aPB7hn — yanniᴴᶻ (@canyonlines) November 5, 2020

How do you think we’re doing?