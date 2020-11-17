DC Comics’ Wonder Girl Looking to Join the Superhero Lineup Over at The CW

Dailyn Rodriguez, Queen of the South co-showrunner Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Wonder Girl technically hasn’t even fought her first sprawling battle in her forthcoming DC Comics series, but Greg Berlanti, architect of the CW’s Arrowverse, and Queen of the South co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez are already hoping she’s ready to join her fellow superheroes at the network. According to Deadline, the pair are developing an hour-long drama based on the DC character from comic book artist Joëlle Jones.

The series, written by Rodriguez, will reportedly kick off as an origin story about “Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God” who discovers she is Wonder Girl. If the mention of the Amazons takes you back to Themyscira, you’re a step ahead: Yara will also be making her debut as a new Wonder Woman in January’s Future State: Wonder Woman. Seems like a lot for one person to take on, but being half-river deity should help her manage those early call times and all that crimefighting.