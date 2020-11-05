Maluma Taught The Weeknd Spanish, But Not How to Dance

The era of Peak Remix continues to give us unlikely pop pairings, now bringing The Weeknd onto a Maluma track. The pair teamed up for a remix of Maluma’s hit “Hawái,” off his August album Papi Juancho. The Weeknd now brings his R&B longing to the first verse of the track, singing in a dimly lit club in the music video. It all seems like an extension of his After Hours universe, until he begins singing in Spanish and loosening up onstage. The Spanish is fine, but the dancing is unexpectedly dorky, especially compared to the Papi Juancho himself, still oozing sex appeal here. It just might be the thing that makes you smile today! The “Hawái” remix is The Weeknd’s second collaboration in less than a week, after he reteamed with Ariana Grande to duet “off the table” on her latest album, positions.

