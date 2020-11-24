The Weeknd Received Zero Grammy Nominations

Sorry to this man. Photo: Rachel Luna/WireImage

The Weeknd, or Abel Tesfaye, as he’s known Monday through Friday, received zero Grammy nominations from the Recording Academy this year, and we just wanna know what gives? The Weeknd released his fourth album, After Hours, just before lockdowns went into place across the country. He continued to expand the After Hours narrative through music videos and remote performances, like the time he set fireworks off across New York City for the VMAs. All the while, his single “Blinding Lights” made itself comfy on the charts, peaking at No. 1 in March and eventually breaking the record for most weeks in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. We don’t even have to tell you about the TikTok challenge that got everyone on their feet at the beginning of quarantine (but the Weeknd refuses to re-create). After Hours itself spent four weeks on the Billboard 200 and went four times platinum. So, after having one of the most ubiquitous songs of the year, how did the Weeknd end up with absolutely no Grammy nominations?

Sigh. It’s highly unlikely his label, Republic (which deals with Grammy nominees Taylor Swift and Drake), didn’t submit him, unless he’s doing some sort of protest. It’s more likely that the Recording Academy got confused on how to categorize the genre-bending artist. Is he Best Pop? Best R&B? It’s possible each of the screening committees considered him to be a different genre and left him out of theirs. Genre is always a huge mess at the Grammys and this year is no different, even with its new category names. The Weeknd has previously won in the now-retired “Urban Contemporary” category, but this year, his dream pop-influenced album was shut out of the pop spaces and the newly named “Best Progressive R&B” category. In its place is Justin Bieber’s Changes or Thundercat’s It Is What It Is, respectively. The Recording Academy continues to struggle with diversity, especially in its general and pop categories, where white artists are less scrutinized by genre. Yeah, we made a few jokes about the Weeknd and his red suit this summer, but, man, After Hours deserved its flowers.