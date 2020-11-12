The Weeknd Will Headline the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

An abridged list of things that are still happening, amid [waves hands] everything: 2021, the Super Bowl, and the Weeknd. Put those things together, and you get the Weeknd headlining the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, a thing that is also still happening, according to the NFL, halftime-show sponsor Pepsi, and partner Roc Nation. Super Bowl LV (that’s 55, so you don’t have to Google it like we did) is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, on February 7. The stadium, which hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season, has been welcoming distanced crowds of up to 16,000, or around 25 percent, so far this season, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Times also reported that the NFL has not set capacity guidelines for the Super Bowl yet, just under three months out, but is considering capping crowds at 20 percent, or around 13,000. The press release makes no mention of social distancing measures ahead of the halftime show.

The Weeknd comes to the halftime show after a hot year, from releasing his fourth album After Hours in March to finding a major hit in single “Blinding Lights,” which has broken records on the Billboard Hot 100. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be a tough act to follow, but we’ll be looking to Abel to bring his signature high-concept showmanship and darkness to the performance. Oh, and a guest appearance by Ariana Grande wouldn’t hurt either.