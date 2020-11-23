Tiffany Pollard Announces Engagement on I Love New York Reunion

HBIC: Head Bride in Charge Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

She spent a decade on reality television searching for love, but tonight, Tiffany Pollard, AKA New York, announced her engagement on the I Love New York Reunited reunion special. After 90 minutes of rehashing old bonds and reminiscing on the “ones who got away,” she capped off the evening by showing off her ring telling everyone she’s 21 days into her engagement. With who? That part is still a secret, but viewers this evening got to see an absolutely beaming Tiffany Pollard in love.

A meme queen and reality television icon, Pollard first graced reality television in 2006 on “Flavor of Love.” After establishing herself as “HBIC,” she set off in her pursuit of love in I Love New York. As it turns out, all she needed to do was stop looking, she told her fellow ILNY guests and host Vivica A. Fox, “To find love the way I did, I stopped looking for it, and it literally found me, and I’m engaged, just 21 days old.”

I Love New York Reunited brought some on Pollard’s favorite guys to chat the past and the present, including her ex-fiancee and season 2 winner Tailor Made, Frank The Entertainer, Mr. Boston and season 1 winner Tango. In atypical New York fashion, tonight’s reunion remained low drama, with lots of love shared between the guys and Pollard, and a lot of appreciation for the show that put them on Pollard’s path to love ten years ago. Not a single one of them expressed any regret for their time on I Love New York, especially Pollard who said, “Doing this experience has taught me my love language, and has brought me full circle as a woman.”