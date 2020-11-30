Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It took him a minute, but Peter Dinklage has journeyed back from the Westerlands, all the way to New Jersey. According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones star will be appearing as your friendly neighborhood mutant superhero in an upcoming Toxic Avenger movie from Legendary, based on the 1984 action-comedy from Troma Entertainment. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore director Macon Blair is set to direct, while creators Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will produce.

Based on the four-film franchise and Marvel comic book series, Dinklage’s Toxic Avenger will reportedly retain the character’s origin story (hapless underdog pushed into toxic waste and reborn with super powers, naturally) while exploring “environmental themes” with a take on “the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool.” Because god help superhero movies if we force Toxie into a gritty reboot, too.