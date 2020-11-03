Tracy Chapman Makes a Rare TV Appearance to Tell You to ‘Go Vote’

Start the day with a little spark of hope in your heart by watching Tracy Chapman perform her classic “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution.” The four-time Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter made a rare television appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers to encourage viewers to get out there and vote this Election Day. The song, from her 1988, six-time platinum self-titled debut, was sung partially in silhouette, partially with Chapman staring right into the camera. “Don’t you know / They’re talkin’ about a revolution / It sounds like a whisper / While they’re standing in the welfare lines / Crying at the doorsteps of those armies of salvation / Wasting time in the unemployment lines / Sitting around waiting for a promotion,” she sings those all too familiar lyrics. Chapman has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, making occasional appearances for political reasons, when the country needs her most. She closed her performance with a simple tweak: “Talkin’ ’bout a revolution / Go vote,” she added, as the word “VOTE” appeared behind her. You know what to do. Watch the inspiring Tracy Chapman above.

