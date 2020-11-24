Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards, Somewhere, Somehow

Trevor Noah. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Trevor Noah will be the host of the 63rd Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced this morning, hours before nominations will begin to roll out. Comedian and host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Noah said in a press release that “As a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona).” He was nominated last year for his stand-up special Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia for Best Comedy Album, which he lost to Dave Chapelle. We can expect some jokes about the coronavirus, some about 2020’s political climate, and at least one jab at by-then former President Trump.

In the same press release, Harvey Mason Jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, said, “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration. He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”

Award nominations will be announcement through a live stream on the Grammys website today, starting at 12 p.m. ET. The Grammys themselves will air on January 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.