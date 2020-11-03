Wait, have these hats gotten uglier in the last four years? Photo: Carlos Osorio/AP/Shutterstock

No musician is safe from the random word generator that is Donald Trump’s mind and mouth, not even if you make the list of approved celebrities. On the night before Election Day, Trump brought 20-year-old rapper Lil Pump onstage at his Grand Rapids, Michigan, rally in a desperate, last-minute attempt to grab the Gen-Z attention (yes, Gen Z can vote) that Claudia Conway captured. There can’t be a lot of overlap between kids who like SoundCloud rap and kids who vote conservative, but if there is, hopefully they turned the rally off when Donald Trump completely fumbled Lil Pump’s two-syllable name. “Speaking of sound, music, and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp.” He attempted a sentence. “There he is. How’s it going?” How are things going for the artist Little Pimp? Emphasizing both t’s and both p’s, it makes for an unconvincing rap name and an even less convincing political influence. Trump laughed, seemingly at his own mistake, and repeated “Little Pump,” holding on to the t’s like his hair flap grips his head. After a moment, Lil Pump came onstage and delivered the same tired sound bites Twitter trolls will be unleashing all day long, so we’ll spare us all the transcript.

Lil Pump takes the stage at the Trump rally shortly after 1amET on Election Day. Trump introduces him as "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/cS7yqT7c5Q — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) November 3, 2020

Lil Pump recently voiced his support for Trump, specifically because he wants lower taxes, and threatened to leave the U.S. if he isn’t reelected. Boy, bye. Trump has been name-dropping left and right to try to garner some attention before the polls close. Try as he might, “Laydee Gah-Gah” spent Election Eve giving a speech at Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania rally and “Beyonsee” officially endorsed Biden and Kamala Harris with Donald Trump’s worst nightmare: a face mask. Can we really handle four more years of someone who can’t remember that Pump in fact rhymes with Trump?