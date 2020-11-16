Vikings’ Adam Thielen Takes the Field With a Special Alex Trebek Homage

Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

What is extremely random and touching, Alex? According to TMZ, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is tearing up the turf tonight in a new set of cleats, hand-painted to honor late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died on November 8. Dan “Mache” Gamache painted the custom footwear, which he posted to Twitter today ahead of Monday Night Football, where Thielen and the Vikings are set to square off against the Chicago Bears.

“For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week,” the artist wrote. “I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way.”

For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week. I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way. 🙏 #skol pic.twitter.com/1itrgOM4M8 — Mache- that guy who does the artwork on the shoes. (@MACHE275) November 16, 2020

The cleats, which Thielen wore during pregame warm-ups, feature Trebek wearing a halo, a nod to Thielen’s jersey number #19, and the Jeopardy! answer to an unspoken question: “We will miss you Alex - $19,000.” A sentiment so sweet, we’re sure Alex Trebek won’t mind too much that it’s not in the form of a question.